Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOZ. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

TSE MOZ opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.16. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$715.55 million and a P/E ratio of -63.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

