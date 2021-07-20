Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Up to $16.01

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $16.65. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $552.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2,970.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 192,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

