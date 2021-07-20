Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at $45,928,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.99 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 394,541 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

