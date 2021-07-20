Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $20.14 on Tuesday, hitting $333.73. The company had a trading volume of 352,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,890. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 266.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $317.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.18.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.