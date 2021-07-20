Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MMC opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

