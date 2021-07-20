Marshfield Associates Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshfield Associates cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 8.7% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $184,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $371.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $379.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.37.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

