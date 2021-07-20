Masimo (MASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $262.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.36. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

