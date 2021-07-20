MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

