Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,196,400 Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.23% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $986,000.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of PHIC stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.