Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $57.81 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,118,122 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $57,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

