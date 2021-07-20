Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $4.51 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

