Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $110.97 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 794,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,968,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $140.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

