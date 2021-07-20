Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 54,934 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,971.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.35% of Credit Acceptance worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,263,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $456.58 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

