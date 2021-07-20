Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 77,027 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HPQ stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.