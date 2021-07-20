Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMX. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.55.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$6.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$865.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.47 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.30.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

