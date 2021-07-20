Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

