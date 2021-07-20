Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Major Shareholder Acquires $131,880.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.