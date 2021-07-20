Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Maximus posted sales of $901.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 9,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,259. Maximus has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

