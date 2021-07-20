McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.67. 40,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,468. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $239.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

