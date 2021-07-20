Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78. Medpace has a 52-week low of $104.41 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, insider Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,509.20. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $227,522.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $43,791,261. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

