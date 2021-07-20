Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

