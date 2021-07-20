Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
