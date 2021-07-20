Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 218,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,829,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.53. 52,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

