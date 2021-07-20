Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the quarter. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. 185,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

