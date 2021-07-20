Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.60. The stock had a trading volume of 145,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,953,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,374,320 shares of company stock valued at $782,290,161. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

