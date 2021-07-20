Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,043. Meritor has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Meritor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Meritor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 219,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $23,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

