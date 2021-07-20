Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.
MRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.
NASDAQ MRSN opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $829.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.45.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
