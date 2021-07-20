Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Mesa Air Group worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 102,674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

