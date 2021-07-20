Methanex (TSE:MX) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$48.79.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$39.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$24.44 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.88.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.14%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

