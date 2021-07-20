MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,214 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in MetLife by 83.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 19.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,986,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,349,000 after acquiring an additional 646,177 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 137,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

