MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Lowered to $71.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.01. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $78.90.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGE Energy by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

