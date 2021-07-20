Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 481,681 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.52% of Micron Technology worth $512,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 531,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.