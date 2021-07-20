Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 906,189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $377,232,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 458,604 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $108,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671,629 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,589,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $374,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491,529 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $26,946,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,035,881 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,601,930,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

