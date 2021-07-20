Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSBI stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

