MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 30.7% in June

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Capps acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 30,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $132,092. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,630. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

