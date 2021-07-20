Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Update

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTX. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 679.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 309,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period.

MRTX stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,784. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

