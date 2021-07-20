Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,011 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up 7.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.75% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $595,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $164.97 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.52.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

