Mirrored Apple Hits One Day Volume of $150,739.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $150,739.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $145.19 or 0.00487501 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00141664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,729.17 or 0.99820558 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 227,979 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

