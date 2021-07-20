MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,540 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

BATS IGHG opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25.

