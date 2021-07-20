MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,877.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,829.91. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

