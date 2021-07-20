MML Investors Services LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

Shares of ARE opened at $192.25 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

