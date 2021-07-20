Monero Classic Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $25,171.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.55 or 0.00609155 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

