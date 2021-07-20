Montauk Renewables, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MNTK) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Montauk Renewables’ (NASDAQ:MNTK) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 21st. Montauk Renewables had issued 3,047,015 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $25,899,628 based on an initial share price of $8.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

