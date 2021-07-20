Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $45.88

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.88, but opened at $47.44. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 395 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

