Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

