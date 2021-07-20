Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:VOPKF opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Royal Vopak has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

