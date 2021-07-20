Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,485,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,226,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,284,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

