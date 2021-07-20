Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19,710.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 562,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 246,956 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock remained flat at $$9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 30,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.