Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of Pinterest worth $2,054,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,194.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,049,286 shares of company stock worth $74,605,923. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.