Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $76,556,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,630,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after buying an additional 166,126 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 471.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 339,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after buying an additional 279,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.