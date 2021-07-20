Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,242,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,558,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $391.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $293.30 and a 1 year high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

